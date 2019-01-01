NEWS Kylie Jenner was 'beyond excited' by Stormi's 'first snow vacation' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was excited to see her 22-month-old daughter take to the slopes.



A source told People magazine: "Kylie couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation. She was beyond excited. Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it. They have had the best time in Park City."



Even Kylie was blown away by the little one's skills on the slopes.



Taking to her Instagram account earlier this week, she uploaded a short video of the toddler balancing on her snowboard while kitted out in her white snowsuit, matching helmet and reflective glasses.



She captioned the clip: "I can't handle this (sic)."



It's not known if Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - the father of Stormi - has joined the brunette star and their little girl on the slopes but it's believed they've been getting closer again following their shock split.



The former couple even spent Thanksgiving together and were spotted "flirting", with an insider adding at the time: "The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially."



However, the people around Kylie and Travis are seemingly hopeful that the celebrity duo with reignite their much-discussed romance in the near future.



They explained: "Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."



Kylie and Travis, 28, came together for the annual holiday, with the rapper being invited by the make-up mogul's family on a trip to Palm Springs.



A source recently said: "They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game. Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security."