Adam Sandler taking 60 Minutes reporters on tour of his childhood home

Adam Sandler is to visit his childhood home and reminisce about his early years in a special episode of U.S. current affairs show 60 Minutes.

In a clip released online ahead of the episode's air date on Sunday, Sandler shows fans around his mother Judy's house in Manchester, New Hampshire, and is seen chatting to his mum and showing 60 Minutes reporter Sharyn Alfonsi his old bedroom.

Revealing his close bond with his mum, and how it inspired his comedy career Sandler says: "My mother said how great I was all the time. I started to believe her."

Judy is also described as her son's "biggest fan" and "harshest critic" and says that she loves his latest movie, the critically acclaimed Uncut Gems, as it is "very different" to her son's usual gross-out comedies.

However, she reveals she's not entirely happy with the amount of swearing in the film, saying, "My mother didn't teach me to curse and I didn't teach you to curse, where did you learn it?"

The 60 Minutes episode will also delve into how Sandler got his big break on Saturday Night Live, and his firing from the show in 1995, as well as his sometimes controversial movie career - during which he's often antagonised critics but found success at the box office.

It will also show Sandler touring New York's Diamond District, where Uncut Gems was shot.

Uncut Gems debuts in cinemas from 13 December.