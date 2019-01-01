Anna Kendrick had to learn how to ice skate for Noelle

In the new Disney+ film, the 34-year-old actress plays Santa Claus’ daughter, who is forced to go on a globetrotting mission to find her wayward brother, played by Bill Hader.

At the beginning of production on the movie, she confidently told director Marc Lawrence that she used to ice skate when she was younger.

However, her skills weren't as good as she remembered when she stepped back onto the ice.

"We had snowy Christmases, and I would skate – there's a pond near my house that I would hobble over to and skate. And I had to skate for this movie, actually, and was like, ‘Well I have skated on a little pond when I was a kid so I'm sure it’ll be like riding a bike,'" Anna told Collider.

"It was not like riding a bike. I definitely looked like Bambi learning to walk the first couple of lessons.”

After weeks of filming the festive movie, the Pitch Perfect star is now a natural on the ice, and she misses being able to skate.

"Now I kind of miss it because I could just like skate over to the director and ask a question and then skate back. It's a much more efficient form of transportation, really," Anna laughed.

Noelle, which also stars Shirley MacLaine, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty, and Ron Funches, is available now on the Disney+ streaming service in the U.S., and in the U.K. from 31 March.