E.T. star Henry Thomas tried to fake urine sample after DUI arrest - report

Actor Henry Thomas reportedly tried to bluff police officers with a fake urine sample after he was arrested for DUI in Oregon.

The star, famous for his role in 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, allegedly tried to use toilet water instead of a urine sample in the hopes of passing his blood-alcohol test.

According to a report from the Tualatin Police Department obtained by TMZ, he refused to complete his breathalyser and field sobriety tests when pulled over in October (19), so he was taken into custody.

After being placed in a holding cell, the 48-year-old was asked for a urine sample, and requested to use the toilet to fulfil the request. However, police say he then attempted to swap the water for urine when the officer turned his back.

The report described the sample as "not warm, clear and filled to the brim," although Thomas apparently denied tampering with the sample.

Thomas initially pleaded not guilty to the count, but after reaching a no-jail agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded no contest to DUI and reckless driving.

In return, he will spend a year in a diversion programme, attend a one-off victim impact panel, and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car, requiring him to take a breath test before being allowed to start the engine.

Thomas will also pay a $500 (£390) fine as part of his punishment, reported TMZ.