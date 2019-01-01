NEWS Olivia Culpo says things are going 'really great' with beau Christian McCaffrey Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old model has been dating the soccer star for six months now, and she has opened up about their "easy" bond.



She told PEOPLE: “We have so much in common.



“It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful.”



The couple are believed to have first followed each other on Instagram in April.



And, by July, they went on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.



The loved-up pair have since continued to gush about each other on their respective Instagram accounts.



Last month, Christian congratulated his girlfriend on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.



He wrote on his Instagram Story:



“Proud of you! @oliviaculpo."



To which she replied: “My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey.”



The 'I Feel Pretty' star split from Detroit Lions player Danny Amendola last March, although they reportedly attempted to work things out in June, before going their separate ways.



The former Miss Universe sparked rumours that she'd got back together with the NFL player when he invited her to a wedding in Houston as his date, but friends claimed they were not officially an item and were still trying to work through the issues that caused them to go their separate ways.



A source said at the time: "Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship.

"Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend.



"They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often. Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship.



"She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard."



The brunette beauty previously dated Nick Jonas for two years until their relationship turned sour in 2015.