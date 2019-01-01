NEWS Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn returning for The Christmas Chronicles sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are reteaming as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a sequel to last year's hit Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles.



The Death Becomes Her actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce she and her longtime partner will be back as the Clauses in The Christmas Chronicles 2 at the end of next year.



"A year later and I’m still ringing Santa’s jingle bells," the 74-year-old cheekily captioned a shot of the couple in their matching outfits posing in front of a snowy backdrop. "I couldn’t be happier to be working on @christmaschronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa @netflix 2020."



Goldie appeared as Mrs. Claus in a surprise cameo at the end of the 2018 movie.



The Christmas Chronicles was a huge hit for the streaming service, and followed Kurt's wisecracking Santa Claus as he took siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, played by Darby Camp and Judah Lewis, on a whirlwind adventure to try and save the festive holiday.



Directed by Clay Kaytis, it also starred Goldie's real-life son Oliver Hudson as well as Lamorne Morris and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.



And in next year's new film, Santa Claus reteams with Kate, now a teenager, to battle a mythical troublemaker named Belsnickel, who will be played by Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison.



Director Chris Columbus will helm the sequel, after serving as a producer on the original.



Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson showed her support for the sequel on her mother's Instagram post with a series of emojis, including a love heart.