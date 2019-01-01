Kim and Khloe Kardashian threaten to fire sister Kourtney from reality TV show

Kim and Khloe Kardashian butted heads with their sister Kourtney when she refused to open up about her relationship status on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Tensions started when Kim and Khloe saw what appeared to be a love bite on their eldest sister's neck, and approached her to figure the source of the hickey.

Kourtney refused to address the probing, and caused her siblings to became even more suspicious when she was caught lying about what she was doing.

They later followed her to a secret location, with the KKW Beauty mogul explaining: "Early on we all made a pact to share our lives. That's our job."

However, they were immediately caught by Kourtney, who was less than thrilled and insisted: "I'm not literally dating anybody!

"(But) what if I actually was? Then what?... It's so disrespectful."

After reading a report that fans of the show felt disconnected from Kourtney because of how much of her life she keeps to herself, the pair took things a step further - threatening to kick her off the show if she doesn't open up more.

"Everyone needs a f**king consequence," Kim later said while talking with their mum and manager, Kris Jenner. "Let's show her. If she doesn't want to show up, if she doesn't want to work and she has too many f**king boundaries, then she's out."

After Kris and Kourtney met up to talk about the drama, the mother-of-three decided that she felt she's given enough to the show, and doesn't need to sacrifice more just because her sisters demand it.

"I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them," the 40-year-old explained. "My wellbeing is more important than the show."

Earlier this year, Kourtney explained her decision to scale back appearances on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there."