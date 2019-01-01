Late Caroll Spinney remembered at Kennedy Center Honors

Sesame Street legend Caroll Spinney was remembered by his fellow co-stars at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night.

The puppeteer, who was the voice of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on the kids show for five decades, passed away earlier that day at his home in Connecticut. He was 85.

At Sunday's ceremony, the show became the first TV programme to receive the prestigious award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts and, while the ceremony itself didn't feature an organised tribute to the star, his pals from the show remembered him by wearing yellow feathers pinned to their chests in honour of his iconic character.

Prior to the event, Matt Vogel, who now portrays Big Bird, tweeted: "Tonight, at the Kennedy Center Honors, I will be wearing these famous bird's legs and thinking about my friend and mentor, Caroll Spinney.

"Caroll taught me to keep an innocence and childlike quality alive - not only in Big Bird, but in myself. Thank you, Caroll."

Sesame Workshop co-founders Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett accepted the award.

Spinney retired from the show last year.