Rebel Wilson: 'I've never been drunk'

Rebel Wilson has never been drunk in her "whole entire life".

The 39-year-old actress made the surprising admission during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden - much to the shock of the audience.

"Fun fact," Rebel began. "I've never been drunk in my whole entire life."

As the audience appeared unsure whether or not to laugh, she continued: "That's not a joke."

Country singer Kacey Musgraves was also appearing on the programme and said, "Wait, no", while host James looked equally stunned.

"I cultivate this 'party girl' image, like, on Instagram and stuff, but it's not true," she explained. "It's just, like, me with bottles. It's an internal joke with myself."

Following Rebel's admission, E! News reported that the screen star didn't try alcohol before she was 25 - after learning in school that it kills brain cells.

The Australian star stopped by the show to promote her upcoming movie Cats, which co-stars Corden as well as Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and Judi Dench.