The Irishman and Marriage Story help Netflix lead Golden Globe nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Netflix led the 2020 Golden Globe nominations on Monday, with its films The Irishman and Marriage Story contributing to the streaming service earning a staggering 34 nods.
Marriage Story topped the list with six nominations - including nods for Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern - while Martin Scorsese's The Irishman was hot on its tail with five. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, meanwhile, was nominated for four gongs.
Both Scorsese's mob drama and Tarantino's star-studded movie epic earned nominations for their directors, while The Irishman is up for the Best Picture - Drama gong and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will battle it out for the Best Picture - Comedy/Musical prize.
The Irishman stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are both nominated for the Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category, alongside Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt, while the Netflix film's screenplay by Steven Zaillian is also up for an award - but will have to beat Tarantino to take home that gong.
Leonardo DiCaprio will battle it out for the Best Actor - Comedy/Musical for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, against Daniel Craig for Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit, Taron Egerton for Rocketman, and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.
Renee Zellweger earned herself a nod in the Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and British actress Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.
Christian Bale received a nod in the Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for Ford v Ferrari, opposite Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, and Driver for Marriage Story.
Cate Blanchett is up for the Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy prize for her role in Where'd You Go Bernadette, alongside Awkwafina for The Farewell, Ana de Armas for Knives Out, Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart, and Emma Thompson for Late Night.
Beyonce and Taylor Swift will be fighting for the Original Song award, thanks to their respective tunes Spirit, from The Lion King, and Beautiful Ghosts, from Cats. They also have tough competition from Frozen II ballad Into the Unknown, Stand Up from Harriet - written and performed by its lead actress Erivo - and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.
Over on the television front, Sacha Baron Cohen is up for the TV Movie or Limited Series Actor gong for his role in The Spy, alongside Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris for Chernobyl, Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon, and Christopher Abbot for Catch-22. Rockwell's Fosse/Verdon co-star Michelle Williams is nominated in the TV Movie or Limited Series Actress category for her role in the series but will have to beat Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Joey King for The Act, and Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever for Netflix series Unbelievable.
British stars were also out in force in the nominations list, with Jodie Comer and Killing Eve nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama and Best Television Series - Drama, respectively. The Crown also saw Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies nominated.
And Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her huge success with her series Fleabag being nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Andrew Scott.
The nominations were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday morning.
Tom Hanks was previously announced as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, will take place on 5 January.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Spirit - The Lion King
Stand Up - Harriet
Best Television Series - Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Joey King, The Act
Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry