The Irishman and Marriage Story help Netflix lead Golden Globe nominations

Netflix led the 2020 Golden Globe nominations on Monday, with its films The Irishman and Marriage Story contributing to the streaming service earning a staggering 34 nods.

Marriage Story topped the list with six nominations - including nods for Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern - while Martin Scorsese's The Irishman was hot on its tail with five. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, meanwhile, was nominated for four gongs.

Both Scorsese's mob drama and Tarantino's star-studded movie epic earned nominations for their directors, while The Irishman is up for the Best Picture - Drama gong and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will battle it out for the Best Picture - Comedy/Musical prize.

The Irishman stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are both nominated for the Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category, alongside Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt, while the Netflix film's screenplay by Steven Zaillian is also up for an award - but will have to beat Tarantino to take home that gong.

Leonardo DiCaprio will battle it out for the Best Actor - Comedy/Musical for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, against Daniel Craig for Knives Out, Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit, Taron Egerton for Rocketman, and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name.

Renee Zellweger earned herself a nod in the Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, while Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and British actress Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.

Christian Bale received a nod in the Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for Ford v Ferrari, opposite Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, and Driver for Marriage Story.

Cate Blanchett is up for the Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy prize for her role in Where'd You Go Bernadette, alongside Awkwafina for The Farewell, Ana de Armas for Knives Out, Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart, and Emma Thompson for Late Night.

Beyonce and Taylor Swift will be fighting for the Original Song award, thanks to their respective tunes Spirit, from The Lion King, and Beautiful Ghosts, from Cats. They also have tough competition from Frozen II ballad Into the Unknown, Stand Up from Harriet - written and performed by its lead actress Erivo - and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Over on the television front, Sacha Baron Cohen is up for the TV Movie or Limited Series Actor gong for his role in The Spy, alongside Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jared Harris for Chernobyl, Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon, and Christopher Abbot for Catch-22. Rockwell's Fosse/Verdon co-star Michelle Williams is nominated in the TV Movie or Limited Series Actress category for her role in the series but will have to beat Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, Joey King for The Act, and Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever for Netflix series Unbelievable.

British stars were also out in force in the nominations list, with Jodie Comer and Killing Eve nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama and Best Television Series - Drama, respectively. The Crown also saw Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies nominated.

And Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her huge success with her series Fleabag being nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Andrew Scott.

The nominations were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday morning.

Tom Hanks was previously announced as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, will take place on 5 January.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Spirit - The Lion King

Stand Up - Harriet

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry