NEWS Adam Sandler doesn't consider any of his movies to be flops Newsdesk Share with :







Adam Sandler loves every movie he's ever made and doesn't believe he's had any "downs" during his acting career.



Since he made his feature film debut in Going Overboard in 1989, the 53-year-old has starred in movies such as Punch-Drunk Love, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which were positively received, but he has also appeared in many more which have been critically panned, such as The Ridiculous 6, Grown Ups 2, and Jack and Jill, which have all received less than 10 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.



However, when asked about the ups and downs of his career in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday, he insisted that he's proud of all his projects.



"Man, I don't know what the downs have been. I mean, maybe in some people, when they write about me, they talk about my downs. But I don't have any downs. I love every movie I've made. I've never in my entire career phoned one thing in," he replied.



With some of his movies attracting cruel remarks from trolls and critics alike, Adam admitted he's become used to the criticism.



"That stuff doesn't hurt me anymore. I think it hurt me 20 years ago," the actor mused. "It got me 20 years ago. I was - kinda shell-shocked like, 'What happened? They say I suck? I thought I was good at this.'"



Adam's latest film, Uncut Gems, is currently the highest-rated film of his career, with a 96 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes following a film festival circuit. He has also been receiving praise for his gritty, dramatic role, having recently won the Best Actor prize from the National Board of Review, and is also nominated for his acting for the Independent Spirit Awards and Critics' Choice Movie Awards.