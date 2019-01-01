NEWS Gisele Bundchen feels so 'lucky' to be a mother Newsdesk Share with :







The model paid tribute to her son Benjamin on his 10th birthday, where she admitted that "no one makes her laugh like he does".



She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday my little angel. I can't believe you are 10! There's never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! (sic)"



Meanwhile, Gisele - who also has Vivian, seven, with her husband Tom Brady - previously admitted she suffered terribly from "self-imposed guilt" when she returned to work after the birth of her two kids.



She said: "I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt. I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day."



She also admitted to losing a bit of herself in the aftermath of becoming a parent for the first time, adding: "When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock."



And Gisele feels she has "sacrificed a lot of her dreams" for the sake of her family.



He said: "I married someone that ... I know is my life partner. She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world. The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams. I can only tell her I love her so much. She's got my back. I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers."