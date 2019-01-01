Brandon Routh feared son would never see him as Superman

Brandon Routh was thrilled to put his Superman suit back on, because he worried his seven year old would never see dad as the Man of Steel.

The DC's Legends of Tomorrow star played the comic book superhero in 2006's Superman Returns, but he never did return as Clark Kent's alter ego on the big screen.

So when bosses at The CW dreamed up their new five-show crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, which brings all the network's TV superheroes together, they asked Routh to return as Superman.

And it's hard to tell who's more thrilled - dad or his kid Leo.

"He’s very impressed, as you’ll see in this exclusive Marvel/DC crossover, Spider-Man versus Superman," Brandon jokes on Live with Kelly and Ryan as show bosses shared a photo of him in his Superman costume next to Leo dressed up as Spider-Man.

"He’s been a big Spider-Man fan for a while now. Maybe he’s starting to become a Superman fan, having come and seen me. I never thought I’d get the opportunity for him to see me as Superman in the flesh."

Routh is also delighted about the redo, because he feels he's finally grown into the character.

"I had a great opportunity with Superman Returns," he shares, "and to be here 13 years later, to have had more maturity, to have had a son..., makes me feel more like the Superman character. I was much more like Clark Kent and I felt in tune with him when I was younger, and still am, but I have matured into the role of Superman, and it’s nice to be able to put that out there."

In fact, the filming and lead-up to the huge TV event proved so exciting that Routh totally forgot his 12th wedding anniversary last month (Nov19). But he wasn't in trouble because his wife, fellow DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Courtney Ford, didn't remember it either.

"We were at a... convention in Oakland and we woke up in the morning to a text from a friend saying, 'Congratulations, happy anniversary'," he laughs. "And we both looked at each other and said, 'Oh, it’s that time'. Thankfully we both forgot."

Crisis on Infinite Earths, which also features Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman, debuted on The CW on Monday night (09Dec19).