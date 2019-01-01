Charlize Theron blasts 'frustrating' Golden Globes for overlooking female directors

Charlize Theron has voiced her disappointment over the lack of female directors nominated for the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Best Director category is dominated by men this year, despite impressive films made by Greta Gerwig, Alma Har'el, and Marielle Heller, among others.

Accordingly, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times following the announcement of the nominees on Monday, Charlize stated that she finds the omission of talented women "really frustrating".

"It's tough. It's really, really tough. And I think it gets really frustrating when we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up," the 44-year-old, who picked up a Best Actress nod for her role in Bombshell, explained.

"They represent 10 per cent of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating. No woman wants to get nominated because it's the right thing to do. It's really, really ridiculous."

Just five women have ever been nominated for Best Director in the Golden Globes' 77-year history, with Barbra Streisand the only winner.

However, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Lorenzo Soria, has defended the organisation's decision not to honour women directors at the 2020 Golden Globes and insisted films should be judged on merit and not gender.

"What happened is that we don't vote by gender," he told Variety. "We vote by film and accomplishment."

The filmmakers nominated in the Best Director - Motion Picture category include Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.