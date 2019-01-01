NEWS Cara Delevingne deletes tweet claiming she and Ashley Benson 'broke up' Newsdesk Share with :







Cara Delevingne's Twitter account was seemingly targeted by a hacker who tweeted that she had broken up with girlfriend Ashley Benson on Monday night.



The 27-year-old model appeared to announce the news in a very blunt message, writing to her followers: "Me and Ashley broke up."



While her fans inundated Cara with messages of support following the surprising news, the tweet was removed after just 20 minutes - fuelling speculation that the actress' Twitter account may have been hacked.



Other posts on Cara's account included her appearing to write "I think I'm turning straight", as well as sharing links to a fake iPhone giveaway and encouraging fans to donate to a Venmo page.



Less than half an hour after the bizarre messages began appearing, it seemed as though Cara and her team had regained control of her Twitter account, as all the posts were deleted.



Cara has yet to comment on the apparent security breach. Neither she or Ashley have posted anything else on their social media accounts that suggest the split tweet is true.



The pair first began dating in August 2018, and Cara expressed her love for her other half in June, as she attended The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala and collected the Trevor Project Hero Award.



"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she said of Ashley. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."