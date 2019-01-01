NEWS Anne Hathaway welcomes second child Newsdesk Share with :







Anne Hathaway has sparked speculation she has welcomed her second child after she was spotted with a baby car seat in Connecticut on Sunday.



The 37-year-old actress was seen enjoying a family day out at a park with her husband Adam Shulman and their three-year-old son Jonathan, with her spouse toting the baby seat.



While pictures make it hard to see inside the carrier, a blanket was placed at the front, suggesting the parents were trying to keep their new arrival warm on a cold day.



Neither Anne nor Adam have commented on the rumours she's given birth, but Sunday's outing is the first time the Oscar-winning actress has been seen publicly in weeks, having cancelled her appearance at the premiere of her new movie Dark Waters in mid-November.



Her last pregnancy post on social media came on 15 November, when she shared a snap of herself baring her bump and wrote: "Feeling so much love this birthday week! I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day. It was so, so appreciated #37."



The Princess Diaries actress announced she was expecting her second child on Instagram in July, when she shared a selfie in which her bump could be seen under her white top.



"It’s not for a movie...?? #2? All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she wrote in the caption.

Anne and Adam married in 2012.