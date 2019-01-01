Alma Har'el calls Golden Globes voters 'out of touch' for snubbing female directors

Honey Boy director Alma Har'el has branded Golden Globes voters "out of touch" for failing to nominate any women in the directing and screenwriting categories.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) officials came under fire on Monday when the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced, revealing that no women had been recognised in the directing and screenwriting categories.

Har'el, who directed Shia LaBeouf's recent biographical film, spoke to Variety a short time later and called the voting body "out of touch".

"It's obvious they have no awareness at all," she said. "They're immersed in this perpetuated activity of basking in male excellence and overseeing this whole new world we're trying to build with new voices of women and people of colour being part of the conversation... They don't pay attention to new voices or value them in the same way they value men they are familiar with.

"There were so many films this year that connected with audiences and critics as well as performed at the box office, and this group is out of touch and doesn't see any of us. Zero women scriptwriters. Zero best films by women. Zero women directors nominated. I will not live my life as a filmmaker who plans to keep working subjected to a group of voters that doesn't see us."

Har'el, who called for the creation of a separate female director category, gave a shoutout to her fellow filmmakers, including Greta Gerwig, Olivia Wilde, and Lorene Scafaria, on Twitter after the nominations were announced and told her followers, "These are not our people and they do not represent us. Do not look for justice in the awards system."

"I take your love over awards any day of the year. I wouldn't trade the film we made for any other film on any other awards list," she added.

In its 77-year history, just five female directors have been nominated for Golden Globes, with only Barbra Streisand winning for 1984's Yentl. In response to the backlash, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria issued a statement insisting, "We don't vote by gender. We vote by film and accomplishment."

The 2020 Golden Globes will take place on 5 January.