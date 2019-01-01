NEWS Brad Pitt: 'All rumours about my love life are false' Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt is adamant all rumours about his love life in the press following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie are inaccurate.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is now one of Tinseltown's most eligible men, and in recent years, has been linked to a host of stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson, and Charlize Theron, as well as architecture professor Neri Oxman.



However, Brad has now admitted that he's always shocked to read about his "latest romance" when he stumbles upon a story about his love life.



"I don't go out of my way to avoid (press stories); I just don't seek it out," he told The New York Times magazine. "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."



The actor went on to explain that an early incident in which he found his face being used as cat litter has impacted his attitude towards the media.



"When I first started my career, I was in USA Today," the 55-year-old explained. "I was pretty pleased with myself. Two days after it came out, I go over to a friend-of-a-friend's house. In the kitchen, I look down and there's a litter box for the cat - and there's my piece in USA Today with a cat turd on top of it. That pretty much defines it."



However, Brad insisted he now feels more comfortable with his pin-up status as one of Hollywood's most desired stars.



"I spent most of the '90s hiding out and smoking pot," he added. "I was too uncomfortable with all the attention. Then I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally, people are pretty cool."