Emma Watson happy to have empowered fans with 'self-partnered' comments

Emma Watson is glad people found her comments about being "self-partnered" empowering.

The 29-year-old actress hit headlines when she coined the term to describe how she saw her single status in an interview with British Vogue in November.

Speaking to E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat, the Little Women star admitted she was taken aback by the "crazy" reaction to the phrase, as it was just a "throwaway comment".

"I'm so happy people feel empowered," the actress said. "I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further. And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'Self-partnered?' This thing's gone crazy."

Emma went on to explain the term means more than being single, adding it's "much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow being deficient in some way because you're not with someone."

Following the remarks, the actress' Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper he too wants to embrace the "self-partnered" label himself.

"I like it! It's the first I've heard of it, but it's great. I'm in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered," he said, adding: "I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that's a start."