Hugh Grant slams Boris Johnson for Love Actually election stunt

Hugh Grant has slammed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for poking fun at his movie Love Actually in an election campaign video.

Britain goes to the polls on Thursday, and Hugh has been touring constituencies urging Brits to elect Members of Parliament who will stop Boris forming a Conservative government and halt his plans to leave the European Union (EU).

On Monday, the Conservatives released their final election broadcast, a parody of the famous scene from Love Actually in which a character played by Andrew Lincoln holds up cards declaring his love for his friend's wife, played by Keira Knightley. In the Conservatives' version, Boris holds up cards telling a woman he'll "Get Brexit Done" and leave the EU if she votes for his party.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Hugh mocked the Prime Minister's reputation for being untrustworthy and allegations he had received campaign funds from Russia.

"I thought it was quite well done, very high production values, clearly the Conservative Party has a lot of money," he said. "Maybe that's where all the Roubles went.

"But I did notice that one of the cards from the original film that he didn't hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying, 'Because at Christmas you tell the truth,' and I just wonder if the spin doctors in the Tory (Conservative) Party thought that was a card that wouldn't look to great in Boris Johnson's hands."

Ironically, Hugh played a Prime Minister in the movie - who decides to take a stand against a vulgar American president.

Asked why he had decided to get involved in this election, the Paddington 2 star told Today presenter, Nick Robinson, he feared for the future of his five children and was "in a panic", and that Britain was staring into an "abyss" as most people now want to stay in the EU.