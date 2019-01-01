David Tennant's newborn out of hospital after health scare

Actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia's newborn child suffered a health scare earlier this month (Dec19) and spent six days in the hospital.

The former Doctor Who star's wife has shared an Instagram picture of the eight week old on a hospital bed, revealing she took her baby to the hospital as the child's temperature spiked.

Georgia, who has not shared the name or sex of her newborn, admits she thought her family doctor was overreacting when he suggested the baby needed immediate attention, writing: "Last Wednesday my NHS GP (doctor) sent my baby to A&E after spiking a high temperature. Eyes rolling at this seemingly over the top reaction, reluctantly I trudged along, mildly coughing child in tow, to my nearest NHS hospital. We were seen within 10 minutes.

"After being checked over by 2 'over the top' NHS nurses and another 2 'over the top' NHS doctors, the now slightly lethargic baby was admitted. What ensued over the subsequent 6 days will haunt me forever but now back home, on the sofa, my baby tube free and pink again I take away one thing; our NHS is magic. An underfunded, understaffed and under threat sort of magic. Full of amazing people whose 'over the topness' puts people back on sofas together."

The grateful mum adds: "I can’t thank you enough NHS and from now on my family will do all it can to help keep you together. Just as you did for us."

The baby is the couple's fifth kid.