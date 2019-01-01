Emma Thompson defends Hollywood's 'good guys' in powerful essay

Emma Thompson is keen to shine a light of Hollywood's good guys, who have been been working to include women in their projects for years.

In an essay for the Hollywood Reporter, the star singles out her Last Christmas director Paul Feig, claiming he is among the film industry heavyweights helping to create more opportunities for women.

"Women have been making progress in the past few years, there are more opportunities, but we are nowhere near equity... The top jobs are held mostly by men and they stick to what they know, to the status quo. One thing we don't talk enough about are the people who make navigating this tricky, sticky business of Hollywood palatable - the good ones!"

Thompson notes that collaborating with Feig on the romantic festive comedy, in which she co-stars and co-wrote was a pleasure, largely because the director was committed to "equality on set".

"We had an incredible crew with women and people of colour in leadership roles across the entire film," she shares, noting Feig, who also directed female-led films like Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters, has also launched ReFrame, an initiative "committed to boosting gender equality and inclusivity in the entertainment industry" and Break the Room, a development program that works to incorporate underrepresented groups into productions.

Thompson concludes, "I write this with the hope that others will read it and follow his example, so that the Pauls of the world, the good ones, become the norm, not the exception."