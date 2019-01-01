Jordyn Woods maintains innocence over Tristan Thompson affair during lie detector test

Model Jordyn Woods has passed a lie detector test while insisting she did not have an affair with pal Khloe Kardashian's sportsman ex, Tristan Thompson.

Thompson and the mother of his 19-month-old daughter, True, split after it emerged the basketball player had kissed Woods at a house party earlier this year, but now it seems the encounter didn't lead to sex.

On Tuesday, unseen footage of Woods's appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in February was released, and it included a polygraph test.

"Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn's request," Pinkett Smith explained in a new video. "It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations."

"I just want everyone to know that I'm telling the truth and that's the most important part of the story for me," Woods said on the show.

When the polygraphist asked, "Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?" she responded "No", prompting the lie expert to state, "You definitely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test."

The 22-year-old previously insisted she isn't a "home wrecker", adding, "I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love, someone who has a beautiful daughter."

Woods also revealed she apologised to Kardashian, after the reality star took to Twitter to accuse her of lying.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods??" she tweeted after the interview ran. "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGISE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW (by the way), You ARE the reason my family broke up!"