Harvey Weinstein to undergo back surgery

Harvey Weinstein is to undergo back surgery in the near future.

The disgraced producer was clearly pained as he struggled to walk down steps following his latest court appearance last week, and now his lawyer has revealed Weinstein needs an operation to correct an injury sustained from a car accident in August.

Attorney Donna Rotunno, who claims her client is using a walker to assist him, has lashed out at the media for suggesting Weinstein is hobbling to gain sympathy ahead of his upcoming sexual abuse trial.

"I was dismayed to see all the press coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance," she said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

"Prior to entering the court, he wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false."

Weinstein's trial begins in January after he pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.

Since October 2017, the 67-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault by multiple women. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.