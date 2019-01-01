Kevin Hart: 'Why haven't I been named Sexiest Man Alive?'

Kevin Hart has no idea why he hasn't been chosen as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, insisting his "nice back and nice legs" should put him in the running.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star has reflected on not having made it into the publication's annual rundown in a chat with his co-star Dwayne Johnson - who himself received the honour in 2016.

"Why have I not heard that Kevin Hart is in the running?" he argued in the conversation for People magazine. "I have been wearing silk shirts and no socks for two years. I don't know if people realise this, but I have a nice back and nice legs. Did you see me last summer?"

This year, editors at People awarded the Sexiest Man Alive title to singer John Legend.

Kevin has been working hard to get himself back to full health following a car accident earlier this year which left him seriously injured and requiring surgery on his back.

After being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor shared a picture of the momentous occasion on his Instagram page - and explained to fans how the accident has changed his outlook on life.

"Words can't explain my emotion right now..." he began the lengthy caption. "2019 has been a hell of a year for me. I appreciate the Ups & the downs...to be honest, I appreciate the downs so f**king much because they help build character.

"My appreciation for life is the highest that it's ever been. I am forever a work in progress - I'm always looking for ways to improve or better myself, the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen and accept or learn. I am all of the above. I am also thankful. I'm thankful for my family/friends/CoWorkers/Fans. Without you guys, none of this would be possible. Thank you all so much... Looking forward to an amazing 2020 because I just closed 2019 out with a Big Bang!!!!!"