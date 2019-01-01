NEWS Nicole Kidman says her second Golden Globes nomination for 'Big Little Lies' is 'so important' Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old actress won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Celeste Wright in the HBO hit at the ceremony this year, and she's been nominated alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie) for Best Actress in a Leading Role next year, whilst the show itself is up for Best Television Series - Drama.



Nicole - who is also an executive producer on the show along with Reese and author Liane Moriarty, whose novel the show is based on - says the accolades mean everything to the cast and team behind the two seasons because it's "such a passion" for them all.



The 'Bombshell' actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We were just so, so happy and thrilled because 'Big Little Lies' is such a passion for all of us.



"And to have it acknowledged in this way by the Hollywood Foreign Press was just, it was so important.



"And also the Critics Choice, and all of those acknowledgements, just because the subject matter in this is still - yes, there's all of the sort of the hoopla around it - but if you take all that, strip all that away, and hopefully get to what the show is actually about, that's still there in such a different way this season."



Meanwhile, the 'Paddington' star also spoke about how much fun she had working with fellow Australian actress Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, who they made an "honorary Aussie", on their upcoming movie 'Bombshell'.



Nicole - who plays Gretchen Carlson - said: "We have fun, we have loads of fun.



"They both have amazing senses of humour and they're just up for anything.



"And obviously Margot's an Aussie, so we immediately have incredible, sort of, history together, because of that we just have a second language. And Charlize, we've made an honorary Aussie."