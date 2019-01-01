NEWS Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates to front Home Alone reboot Newsdesk Share with :







Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates is to front Disney's Home Alone reboot alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.



The young actor, who shot to fame in Taika Waititi's comedy-drama, will not be playing Kevin McCallister - originally portrayed by Macaulay Culkin - but has been cast as a new character with a similar storyline to the classic 1990 film.



The movie, directed by Dan Mazer and penned by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, will debut on streaming service Disney+, with filming beginning early next year.



In the original movie, Kevin is accidentally left behind while his extended family heads on a trip to Paris over the Christmas holidays. The eight-year-old is then forced to protect his home from burglars Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.



It was previously reported that Ellie and Rob would be playing Archie's parents in the new film, but they have reportedly been cast as another couple unrelated to the new character.



News of a Home Alone reboot was first announced back in August by Disney boss Bob Iger, who stated that the studio had planned to give new life to the comedy caper on their new streaming service, as well as Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper by the Dozen.



While the plot is unclear, Bob hinted that it would be "reimagined" for "a new generation."



The first movie, released in 1990 and directed by Chris Columbus, was a huge hit and grossed more than $476 million (£362 million) worldwide. The film's success led to the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which followed Kevin as he was pursued yet again by Harry and Marv when he mistakenly flew to the city instead of Florida with his family for the festive season.