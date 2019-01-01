Us is a triple winner at African American Film Critics Association Awards

Jordan Peele's Us has been named the Best Film of 2019 by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA).

The movie, which banked just over $255 million (£193.5 million) at the worldwide box office, also earned Peele the Best Director title and Best Actress for Lupita Nyong'o.

"Jordan Peele continued to raise the bar in horror specifically and film overall," AAFCA President/Co-Founder Gil Robertson shared in a statement.

"With Us, he once again upended the horror genre. His centering of a black nuclear family determined to survive in a complex storyline in a genre where black family units have historically been unseen is extraordinary. He continues to push previously set boundaries with bold storylines that bring a refreshing perspective to cinema overall and the genre specifically.

"The film's $255 million global gross is yet another example that inclusive filmmaking resonates big at the box office and it also resonated critically with our members who awarded the film with our highest honors."

Eddie Murphy was another big winner, taking the Best Actor prize for Dolemite Is My Name, while his co-star, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, picked up a supporting accolade, alongside Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy.

AAFCA officials also listed their top films of the year. In addition to Us, they named Dolemite Is My Name, Just Mercy, The Irishman, Clemency, Queen & Slim, Waves, Parasite, Atlantics, The Farewell, and Harriet as their favourites.

Meanwhile, there were double honours for Waves as Kelvin Harrison, Jr. landed Best Breakout Performance, and Taylor Russell claimed the We See You Award for rising stars.

Parasite was declared Best Foreign Film, its writer/director Bong Joon-ho scored Best Screenplay, while Queen & Slim won the Impact Award.

Best Animated Film went to Abominable, The Black Godfather won Best Documentary, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco was deemed Best Independent Film.

The winners of the AAFCA Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 22 January.