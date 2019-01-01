NEWS Bette Midler blasts Justin Timberlake for failing to apologise to Janet Jackson over 'nipplegate' Newsdesk Share with :







Bette Midler has called out Justin Timberlake for failing to apologise to Janet Jackson after exposing her nipple at the 2004 Super Bowl.



The Rock Your Body singer hit headlines worldwide when he accidentally exposed Janet's pierced nipple for a split second after ripping away part of her top during their headlining performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.



While both artists apologised publicly after the scandal, it was Janet who got fined and blacklisted by MTV and U.S. radio, and Justin was subsequently criticised for his apparent lack of support for his fellow performer.



The former NSYNC star, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, has been in the news more recently after he was pictured looking cosy with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a night out, and he later issued an apology for his "strong lapse in judgement".



But his statement wasn't enough to placate Bette, who took to Twitter on Monday to insist that Justin should issue a long-awaited apology to Janet.



"#JustinTimberlake publicly apologised to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but (says) nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD (big f**king deal)," she tweeted. "So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet."



In his recent apology, Justin insisted "nothing happened" between him and his co-star and he regretted his drunken behaviour.



"I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such and embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he wrote. "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."