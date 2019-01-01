Ashley Benson confirms she's still in a relationship with Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson has reassured fans she and Cara Delevingne are still together, after the model sparked concern with a tweet stating that the couple had "broken up".

The 27-year-old appeared to announce the news in a very blunt message, writing to her followers on Monday night: "Me and Ashley broke up."

Former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley remained silent about the claim until she shared several pictures of herself with friends on her Instagram page.

"I love Christmas. Berlin. Gluhwein. And these two," she captioned the snaps. When one of her followers asked, "Did you break up with Cara?", Ashley replied with a simple: "Nope."

Cara's tweet about the apparent split was removed after just 20 minutes - fuelling speculation that the actress's Twitter account may have been hacked.

Other posts on Cara's account included her appearing to write, "I think I'm turning straight", as well as sharing links to a fake iPhone giveaway and encouraging fans to donate to a Venmo page.

Less than half an hour after the bizarre messages began appearing, it seemed as though Cara and her team had regained control of her Twitter account, as all the posts were deleted.

Cara has not yet commented on the apparent security breach.