Kim Kardashian insists Caitlyn Jenner's family weren't invited to reality TV show exit

Kim Kardashian has claimed no members of the Kardashian/Jenner family were invited to greet Caitlyn Jenner upon her departure from British reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! over the weekend.

Caitlyn, 70, finished in fifth place on the series, and fans were puzzled as to why none of her family members were present to celebrate her stint on the gruelling jungle survival show.

When one user took to social media to question the situation, Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner suggested they were purposely asked not to attend.

"Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up," Brandon said, according to a screenshot published by Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works."

On Tuesday, Kim also took to Twitter to share Brandon's comments, supporting his version of events.

"Exactly what Brandon said!!!!" she tweeted. "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

However, the Olympic medallist's daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were on hand to welcome their dad home earlier this week, filling her house with balloons which spelled out 'Welcome Home' and having her house decorated ready for the holidays.

"Thank you my baby's (sic) @kendalljenner @kyliejenner," Caitlyn penned under a snap of the decorations.