Purple Rain, Platoon, and Boys Don't Cry added to National Film Registry

Movies including Purple Rain, Platoon Boys Don't Cry, and Clerks have been selected for preservation by officials at America's National Film Registry.

Every year, 25 films are selected by executives of the U.S. Library of Congress to be added to the registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically" important and at least 10 years old.

This year, films selected for preservation include Oliver Stone's 1986 Best Picture winner Platoon, his Vietnam War epic starring Charlie Sheen, Kevin Smith's directorial debut Clerks, one of the lowest-budget modern films on the list, and 1984's Purple Rain, which marked the acting debut of late musician Prince.

"I am deeply honoured that Purple Rain has been selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry in 2019," said the film's director Albert Magnoli in a statement. "All of us strived to create a film that would capture the attention of what we believed at the time was a small audience. None of us expected this longevity. We simply worked hard every day to get it right, and this honour is a testament to the music, story, and characters that were created by all of us so many years ago."

Other selections include Milos Forman's Amadeus, a fictional biography of composer Mozart, Disney's 1959 animation Sleeping Beauty, 1980's Coal Miner's Daughter, and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.

Kimberly Peirce, who directed 1999's Boys Don't Cry, which earned Hilary Swank a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of transgender boy Brandon Teena, was thrilled with her film being selected.

"To our amazement, the world embraced Brandon. It is meaningful to me as a filmmaker, genderqueer and person that the Library of Congress has recognised Boys Don't Cry. This moment is a culmination; unimaginable and wonderful," she said in a statement.

Other additions include The Last Waltz, Old Yeller, Real Women Have Curves, Gaslight, and Zoot Suit.