Quentin Tarantino: 'Kill Bill: Volume 3 is definitely in the cards'

Quentin Tarantino is considering making a third instalment in his Kill Bill film series.

The director released Kill Bill: Volume 1 back in 2003, with the movie starring Uma Thurman as The Bride, a woman who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader, as played by David Carradine, after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Tarantino unveiled Kill Bill: Volume 2 the following year, with the samurai flick also receiving positive reviews, and during a chat with U.S. TV host Andy Cohen on radio show Andy Cohen Live earlier this week, the 56-year-old stated that he has an idea for a third movie with Thurman.

"I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," he said. "We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with (Kill Bill Vol. 3). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?"

Thurman, 49, received Golden Globe nominations for her performances in both movies.

However, Tarantino insisted that he wouldn't be making another volume in the narrative just for the sake of it.

"I didn't just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn't deserve that," the filmmaker stated. "The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards."

And Tarantino has a number of other projects to make before he even thinks about starting work on Kill Bill: Volume 3.

"What I did when I wrote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was, normally I finish a script and we go and we open up offices, but I had more to do," he explained. "I had more stuff in me. So, I pulled it off and I wrote a play and then I wrote a five-episode TV series.

"To some degree or another, I've kind of written what I'm going to do for the next three years. And then after that, I'll get around to what the next movie will be."