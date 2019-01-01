Khloe Kardashian claims 'liars always take oaths' after Jordyn Woods passes lie detector test

Khloe Kardashian shared a string of cryptic posts online after former family friend Jordyn Woods passed a lie detector test proving she didn't sleep with the reality star's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and her ex split after it emerged the basketball player had kissed Jordyn at a house party earlier this year, but now, it seems the encounter didn't lead to sex.

On Tuesday, unseen footage of Kylie Jenner's former best friend's appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in February was released, and it included a polygraph test, with the lie expert stating: "You definitely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test."

Following the show's premiere, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe took to Instagram to share a string of cryptic posts. And, providing no extra context, it appeared the musings may have related to the broadcast.

The first of the snaps read: "Learn to discipline your emotions and handle yourself with grace in situations where people push you into being cruel. Take control over your emotions."

"Being nice is honestly so hard when everyone is so stupid... Liars are always ready to take oaths," she continued in a second post, while a third read, "Stop being so f**king forgiving, people know exactly what they're f**k they're doing."

In a final post, Khloe appeared to reference her own pain over the split, sharing: "Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter or broken. Hush until you're healed."