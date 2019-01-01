The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell lead SAG nominations

'The Irishman', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Bombshell' lead the nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The films have received four nominations apiece at the upcoming ceremony, which is seen to be a reliable precursor to the Oscars.
'The Irishman', which is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, has received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - which is helmed by Quentin Tarantino - sees Leonardo DiCaprio up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Brad Pitt up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
As part of its four nominations 'Bombshell' is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - the closest honour the SAGs have to a Best Picture category - along with 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Parasite'.
On the television side, Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' received four nominations, including both Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Berstein being named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category.
Shows with three nominations include 'Fleabag', 'The Crown' and 'Game of Thrones'.
Netflix was the studio with the most nominations, including seven on the film side and 13 television nominations.
In the TV lists Netflix was followed by HBO with 10 nominations and Amazon with seven nominations.
Robert De Niro, as was previously announced, will be honoured with a lifetime achievement accolade at the event,
The SAG Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 19.
Full list of nominations for the 2020 SAG Awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carrell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen