Nicole Kidman has begun discussing sexual misconduct with her daughters

The 52-year-old actress has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and has said that following her role in new movie ‘Bombshell’ - which tells the story of female news network employees who come forward with sexual harassment claims - she has been inspired to discuss the topic with her brood.



Nicole - who also has adopted children Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - said: “I have already ventured into those topics but in a very … you know, when you deal with young girls and what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate, and having the right to say ‘no,’ and having the self-esteem and all of those things. Those things are already being embedded in my little girls.”



And the star hopes her role in the movie can help to shine a light on real-life topics that often carry a stigma.



She added to People magazine: “I think that a lot of times with this subject matter that it’s so insidious that a lot of people don’t realise how it’s happening or why it’s happening or that it’s happening. So hopefully these stories help to bring it out into the conversation, but also the realisations.



“When you see it on-screen it becomes so much more. I just think that that’s why we tell the stories and it’s so wonderful when you’re in films that actually bring out conversation and bring out people’s opinions and make people either angry or upset or emotional or all of those things.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress recently said motherhood has been a “journey”, as she insisted there’s no “right or wrong” way to raise children.



She explained: "Yeah ... I think it's [motherhood] just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children.



"I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced.'



"There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough. I always try to think that. The love is enough."