Nicole Kidman wants people to 'share their knowledge' with her children

The 52-year-old actress has two young daughters - Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight - with her husband Keith Urban, and has said that she would be “so grateful” if someone with “no agenda” wanted to pass on some knowledge to her brood.



Nicole - who is also mother to adopted children Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I've worked now with so many young women, and obviously I'm raising young girls right now. If someone came up to my children and was willing to share their knowledge with no agenda, nothing other than just hoping that they have a great life, and in some way help them, I would be so grateful to them as a mother. So, that's what I try to do.”



The ‘Bombshell’ actress previously admitted she isn’t perfect when it comes to raising her brood, but thinks there’s “no right or wrong way” to parent.



She explained: "Yeah ... I think it's [motherhood] just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children.”



Nicole always remembers the advice her grandmother gave her, and says the most important thing when it comes to parenting is having enough "love" in the house.



She added: I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced.'



"There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough. I always try to think that. The love is enough.”



The 'Boy Erased' star lost her own father Dr. Anthony Kidman in 2014, and has admitted that although she was "beyond shattered" by the passing, she had to "rally" together for the sake of her kids.



Nicole said: "My three-year-old said, 'But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?' That's when you realise, you know, you have to be OK.



"Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally."