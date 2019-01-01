NEWS Kim Kardashian West is raising her children to be 'compassionate' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wants her children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, seven months - to “know they are blessed” to come from a privileged background, and is ultimately trying to teach them to be “good people”.



She said: “I do the best I can, and I really do believe my children are well adjusted and know they are blessed, but understand to be really compassionate. They’re really good people, and that is my number one goal in life.”



Recently, Kim’s husband and rapper Kanye West - with whom she has all four of her brood - made headlines when he banned his eldest daughter North from wearing makeup until she’s a teenager, and Kim has admitted she agrees with his stance on the subject.



But the 38-year-old reality star also said she often turns to her famous family - most of whom have children of their own - for advice.



She added: “I don’t think a kid should really be wearing makeup, either. I think sometimes if you don’t understand a rule, it’s good to learn and ask your friends - and in my case, my siblings - what they would do, bounce ideas around and develop a way we’re gonna parent and rules we have. And we always have to stay aligned.”



Kim also spoke about British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she said she can “empathise” with their desire to keep their seven-month-old son Archie safe and out of the public eye, as she feels the same about her own family.



Speaking during an appearance on Australian outlet ‘The Sunday Project’, she said: “I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place. I can definitely empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”