Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra taking Indian pre-wedding ceremony to TV

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are developing a TV series about a Indian pre-wedding tradition.

On the eve of their wedding in India last year, the couple took part in a Sangeet, which features friends and family participating in a night of song and dance.

Nick and Priyanka have taken inspiration from their own nuptials and are producing a new unscripted series for Amazon Studios which will follow couples and their wedding party as they prepare for the wedding and rehearse for the Sangeet with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

"We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," said the Indian actress in a statement.

"The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."

"The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend," Nick added. "Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon."

Casting for the show is underway and filming is set to begin in 2020. It is believed the couple will also appear in the series.