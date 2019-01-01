NEWS Roman Polanski accuses the media of 'trying to make me into a monster' Newsdesk Share with :







Roman Polanski has accused the media of trying to make him out to be "a monster".



The Rosemary's Baby director was arrested in 1977 and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of unlawful sex with a minor and served 42 days behind bars, but fled the U.S. in 1978 before he was due to be formally sentenced and he has been wanted for extradition back to America ever since.



He has subsequently been accused of sexual assault or rape by several other women, including British actress Charlotte Lewis, who claims he raped her in 1983 when she was 16 - allegations he denies. Actress Valentine Monnier also accused Polanski of rape in French newspaper Le Parisien last month, which the filmmaker also strenuously denied.



Speaking about the allegations and the media's reporting of them during an interview with Paris Match magazine, Polanski said: "For years (the media) has been trying to make me into a monster."



Polanski added that his wife Emmanuelle Seigner and their children Morgane and Elvis are "suffering enormously", explaining: "They are insulted and threatened on social media."



Asked about Monnier's allegations, Polanski called them "absurd" and insisted he "barely" remembered the actress, who claimed he beat and raped her in 1975 when she was at his resort in Gstaad, Switzerland.



"And I obviously have no memory of what she's saying, since it's wrong. I absolutely deny it," he said. "She says a friend invited her to spend a few days at home, but she does not remember who it was! It is easy to accuse when everything has been prescribed for decades, and when it is certain that there can be no judicial procedure to exculpate me."



As for Monnier's allegation that he beat her, Polanski called it "crazy", and added: "I do not hit women!"