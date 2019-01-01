NEWS Jennifer Lopez fights back tears as she reacts to first-ever SAG Awards nomination Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotion after receiving her first-ever nomination for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday.



The singer/actress was shortlisted for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role prize for her performance as Ramona in box office hit Hustlers, and the star took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank the organisation for the recognition.



"I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG award before," she said in a video, while working out at the gym.

Holding back tears, the star added: "So excited and so humble to be recognised by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can't believe all of this is happening.



"To all the struggling actors out there, don't give up! It could happen. It's happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won, thank you."



Also nominated in the category is Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, and Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.



It's been a successful week for the Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker, who was also shortlisted for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes - her first Globes nod in 20 years - for her celebrated performance in the critically-acclaimed film, which also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart.



"I'm just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated," she said in a video shared on social media. "Oh my god, it's been 20 years since Selena. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honour. I am humbled and so excited to be recognised for this role as Ramona in Hustlers and I'll see you at the Globes!"



The Golden Globes take place 5 January, while the SAG Awards are held 19 January.