Jordyn Woods pleads with fans to stop accusing her of shading Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods has pleaded with fans to stop accusing her of shading former family friend Khloe Kardashian.

The 22-year-old shared a snap of herself eating an apple on Wednesday and in the caption wrote: "An apple a day keeps the haters away.. or sum like that (sic)."

Some fans immediately began suggesting the image was a response to Khloe's earlier cryptic post, in which she wrote, "Liars are always ready to take oaths".

Khloe's words appeared to have been aimed at Jordyn after video emerged of the young star taking a lie detector test earlier this year to prove she didn't sleep with Tristan Thompson, who shares daughter True with Khloe.

But taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the model insisted she hadn't meant any harm to Khloe with her post, urging her followers to stop "reaching".

"I just got home from doing press and I realise, y'all arms must be really, really tired from reaching," she said in the clip. "Like, I can't even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don't do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y'all are tired of this, I'm exhausted. Let's move on. It's all love. It's all good."

Another of Jordyn's posts saw her write: "Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you," alongside the word "Facts" and the 100 emoji.

However, she later insisted: "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s**t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."

Khloe previously insisted that she'd forgiven both Jordyn and Tristan after their kiss at a house party led to her split from the basketball player.