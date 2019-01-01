Harvey Weinstein reaches settlement with more than 30 accusers

Insurance bosses representing Harvey Weinstein have reached a tentative $25 million (£19 million) settlement with a group of the producer's sexual abuse accusers.

Under the terms of Wednesday's deal, the disgraced movie mogul will not be required to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to TMZ.

More than 30 women, who accused Weinstein of a variety of sexual misconduct allegations, will reportedly share the windfall and in return all claims against Weinstein and his production house, The Weinstein Company, will be dismissed.

If the settlement is approved, it would bring to an end most of the civil lawsuits pending against the Hollywood producer.

"I don't think there's a markedly better deal to be made," Genie Harrison, a lawyer for one of the victims, told The New York Times. "We have really, truly done the best we can under the circumstances, and it’s important for other victims to know this, come forward and be able to get the best level of compensation we were able to get."

Weinstein remains free on bail ahead of a criminal trial next month. On Wednesday, his bond was raised to $5 million (£3.8 million) due to violations concerning his electronic monitoring device.