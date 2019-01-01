Jason Bateman to direct new thriller Shut In

Jason Bateman has signed on to direct a new thriller Shut In.

Back in September, it was revealed the Ozark star was in negotiations to team up with Ryan Reynolds to helm a reboot of murder mystery Clue, based on the iconic Hasbro board game. However, due to his filming commitments for the hit Netflix series, which recently earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, he was forced to drop out of the Fox/Disney project.

According to Deadline, the 50-year-old has now found a film which will work with his schedule and will direct the thriller Shut In, penned by Melanie Toast.

The movie focuses on a single mother who is held captive by her violent ex, with her two young children left at risk, meaning she must do everything possible to protect them and survive.

Shut In, which is in the same vein as 2002's Panic Room starring Jodie Foster, will begin filming in the spring of 2020.

Bateman and Michael Costigan will serve as producers alongside Dan Farah, Roy Lee and Dallas Sonnier, with Amanda Presmyk, Danielle Cox, Andrew Farah and Miri Yoon onboard as executive producers.

Toast had her script picked up from The Black List by Sonnier, who quickly purchased the rights and wanted to self-finance the film as an independent project before it was acquired by New Line Cinema executives.

Bateman has previously directed two movies - The Family Fang and Bad Words - as well as episodes of TV shows such as Ozark, Arrested Development, and The Outsider.