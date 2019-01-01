NEWS Pierce Brosnan to play king opposite Camila Cabello in Cinderella Newsdesk Share with :







Pierce Brosnan is set to play the role of the king in the new big-screen adaptation of Cinderella.



The 66-year-old will portray the regal character, alongside leading lady Camila Cabello, in writer-director Kay Cannon’s musical retelling of the fairytale.



The casting news comes days after it was announced relatively unknown British actor Nicholas Galitzine would play Cinderella's love interest Prince Robert in the highly-anticipated film.



The movie is based on an original idea from U.S. late night TV host James Corden, and also stars Idina Menzel, who will play the wicked stepmother, and Billy Porter, who will take on the role of the fairy godmother.



Cabello, who makes her acting debut in Cinderella, will also be involved in the music.



Corden and Leo Pearlman are serving as producers on the film, alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who was executive producer on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Former James Bond star Brosnan will be flexing his vocal chords once again in the musical, more than 10 years after he made his singing debut on the big screen back in 2008 in Mamma Mia! He reprised his role for the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, last year.



The actor retired as Bond after Die Another Day in 2002, after starring as the British spy in 1995's GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, and The World Is Not Enough in 1999.



Brosnan will next be seen in Netflix comedy Eurovision, opposite Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, as well as horror False Positive with Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer.