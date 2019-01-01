NEWS Star Wars cast accused of 'throwing Rian Johnson under the bus' in new interview Newsdesk Share with :







Social media users have blasted J.J. Abrams and his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast for seemingly shading Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi in a new interview.



The second film in the trilogy, which was released in 2017, was well-received by critics, but fans of the much-loved sci-fi saga were not so kind, with a minority even starting a petition to remake Johnson's film.



In a profile piece for The New York Times, Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, and his stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac seemed to suggest they weren't fans of The Last Jedi either.



Abrams praised the film for being "full of surprises and subversion and all sorts of bold choices," but then added, "It's a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don't think that people go to Star Wars to be told, 'This doesn't matter.'"



Isaac, who plays pilot Poe Dameron, said, "The characters were very frustrated, and it felt that way (filming it)... You felt the difficult energy of those scenes, figuring that stuff out," while Ridley, who portrays Rey, said she cried with relief when Abrams agreed to direct the finale, and Boyega, who plays Finn, said he was glad too, because, "Even as a normal person in the audience, I wanted to see where that story was going."



Reacting to the comments on Twitter, journalist Alison Herman tweeted, "Rian Johnson would be well within his rights to swear off Star Wars forever after the s**t he took. Instead, he's been nothing but gracious while his collaborators throw him under the bus," and author Dana Schwartz posted, "This is f**king bulls**t. Throwing Rian Johnson under the bus to please some crazy fanboys when he made the most interesting and ambitious Star Wars movie since Empire (Strikes Back)."



Another added, "Pivoting toward hating the cast of Star Wars for shading the guy who gave them their best work."

Boyega was open about his issues with The Last Jedi in an interview with Hypebeast magazine earlier this week, saying it felt "a bit iffy" and he didn't agree with a lot of the choices made in the film.