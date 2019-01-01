Felicity Huffman's daughter accepted to Vassar College after admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman's youngest daughter Georgia has been accepted into New York's Vassar College - just months after her actress mother was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The 17-year-old daughter of Felicity and William H. Macy revealed her college news on her Instagram Stories and also updated her Instagram profile to read "Vassar 2024".

Her announcement comes after former Desperate Housewives star Felicity reportedly considered paying to get Georgia's SAT scores changed to get her admitted to college. She is said to have later changed her mind but went ahead with the scam for 19-year-old Sophia.

Felicity spent 11 days behind bars after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 (£12,100) to doctor Sophia's university entrance exams. She will remain on probation for a year.

As well as paying a $30,000 fine (£23,800), Felicity has been ordered by the courts to undertake 250 hours of community service, which she began last month in Los Angeles.

Felicity was one of 30 parents, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, that were charged with cheating the system. Lori has pleaded not guilty and has yet to be sentenced.