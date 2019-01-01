Emily Ratajkowski responds to Harvey Weinstein settlement with inked message

Emily Ratajkowski addressed Harvey Weinstein's reported $25 million (£19 million) lawsuit settlement as she attended the Uncut Gems premiere on Wednesday.

More than 30 women, who have accused Weinstein of a variety of allegations, will reportedly share millions of dollars, and in return, all claims against Weinstein and his production house, The Weinstein Company, will be dismissed.

While TMZ reported the disgraced movie mogul will not be required to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, with the payout instead funded by insurance, Ratajkowski was quick to comment on the decision as the news broke.

Taking to the red carpet alongside her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who produces the film, in a black, skintight minidress, the 28-year-old actress wrote "f**k harvey" on her upper left arm.

She went on to address the settlement on her Instagram page, posting a snap of the temporary inking with the words: "Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims.

"Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace," she added.

Weinstein remains free on bail ahead of a trial next month. On Wednesday, his bond was raised to $5 million (£3.8 million) due to violations concerning his electronic monitoring device.

Since October 2017, the 67-year-old has been accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault by multiple women. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.