Daniel Radcliffe dislikes fans approaching him at the gym

Daniel Radcliffe gets annoyed when fans interrupt his workouts to ask for selfies.

The Harry Potter actor tries to be positive when he meets fans out and about, but has confessed the gym is the one place where he wants to be left alone to do his thing.

"I'm not going to lie and say that every single time somebody asks me for a picture and has come up to me, that I've always been smiles about it," he told Australia's Studio 10 while promoting his new animated film, Playmobil: The Movie, on Thursday. "Most of the time I am (happy to meet fans). It's just the gym, where I get very annoyed."

Daniel added that he prefers fans wait until his workout's over, admitting he gets "really sweaty", but insisted: "I do genuinely love meeting fans, when you meet people who you've had a huge effect on their childhood."

The star rose to fame at the age of 11 when he was cast as the young wizard in J.K. Rowling's hugely popular series, and while Daniel has never been entirely fazed by fame, he appreciates how fortunate he is.

"I think actors like to complain a lot... I think we can forget how lucky we are to do the job," he smiled.