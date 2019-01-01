Elizabeth Hurley insists celebrities have harder time maintaining privacy than royals

Elizabeth Hurley is maintaining the press are far more invasive when it comes to celebrities than royals like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

The British actress, who portrayed a fictional member of the monarchy in former TV series The Royals, reveals she is envious of the royal family because they enjoy more privacy.

"It made me feel a little jealous because it really made me realise that - on our show, you saw us out and about as royalty, bestowing goodness and grace on the public, but then of course you went behind closed doors and saw what we were getting up to," she tells BuzzFeed News show AM to DM.

And Hurley believes members of the media are far more aggressive when it comes to digging for dirt on stars.

"The real royal family, you never see them behind closed doors, ever," she says. "We only ever see them bestowing nice things on the outside and you never see anything else, unlike people in show business where unfortunately pesky people seem to get behind the scenes all the time."

The actress considers those residing behind palace walls very fortunate because they are protected by a security team.

"So actually they're really lucky because I always think of the royal family being sort of like showbiz - really because it is - but with a lot more privacy," she shares. "They still have the secret service looking after them, and they still have the palace guard, and there's no cameras backstage... they still have a great deal more protection than people in showbiz."